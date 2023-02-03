H!P Unveils Caramel Peanut, Peanut Butter Truffle & Chocolate Button Share Pouches

Closely following James Cadbury’s raise of £4.25M to open several new retail stores in London and increase distribution of the plant-based HiP Chocolate brand, H!P (Happiness !n Plants) unveils a range of new oat milk-based, bite-sized chocolate treats.

The sharing pouches will initially be available to purchase via hipchocolate.com and are set to roll into Selfridges and Whole Foods later this month. The range entails:

Described by the brand as a “firm favourite with Gen Zers and millennials up and down the country,” HiP was launched in 2021, debuting with four bars in Smooth & Creamy, Cookies NO Cream, Salted Caramel and Salty Pretzel flavours. As well as widespread UK availability, the vegan chocolates are also distributed in Benelux by Brandplant of the Netherlands.

Sustainably produced

According to the company, H!P’s carbon footprint is over 50% lower than chocolate made with cow’s milk, comes in 100% plastic-free home-recyclable packaging, and uses sustainably sourced single origin cocoa.

H!P founder, James Cadbury, great-great-great grandson of the original Mr John Cadbury, says: “Introducing these sharing pouches gives vegans and flexitarians greater choice when it comes to their dairy-free chocolate snacking. We believe they’ll be a huge hit with H!P fans up and down the country, as well as attracting new followers to the brand. Our success is testament to the enduring popularity of oat milk, which we believe not only tastes as good as traditional dairy milk, but is also far more sustainable to produce.”

The brand is available online at www.hipchocolate.com as well as sold via Getir, Gopuff, Holland & Barrett, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Selfridges, Whole Foods and independent retailers nationwide.