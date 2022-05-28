Snack brand Hummii announces its latest snack innovation, POINTS! rainbow chocolate candies are now available at select retailers in Southern California, and will launch online in a limited-time “drop” in August.

M&M’s but better

Made with natural coloring, POINTS! resemble classic rainbow candies but with no artificial additives or sugars. The product is dairy-free, made with just 1 gram of natural sugar and 90 calories per serving. POINTS! also contain prebiotics and are free from the top 14 food allergens.

The candies are currently sold at multiple LA retailers including Plant-X in Venice, Madame Shugah, Rainbow Acres, Double Zero and more. According to founder Tyler Phillips, the discovery of POINTS! was a happy accident while the brand experimented with ingredients for its mini-muffins.

“Launching POINTS! began as a joke while sampling ingredient inclusion with some friends as one of them suggested just packaging them on their own. The next day I gave it some thought and after a weekend of sampling throughout the area we were off to the races…The entire process from that first night of taste testing to launching into our first retailers was fast-tracked at 6 weeks short thanks to an incredible community-sourced effort.”

Micro-pivoting

The company had originally planned to focus on bringing its mini-muffins to market, but a change in the products’ formulation meant new co-packers, and twice the expected production time. That’s when Hummii performed a “micro-pivot” to debut POINTS! while the muffins prepare for launch.

A sweet sale

In August, a limited number of Sweet Snack+SWAG Boxes will go on sale on sale on Hummii’s e-commerce site. Users can sign up at this link for early access and notifications. Phillips says the brand is excited to work with customers to create new flavors for the cheery candies.

“It’s been incredibly fun to create a new Rubber-Hose animation inspired ‘corner’ of the healthy+yummii Hummiiverse from a branding perspective. We aim to work directly with the POINTS! Community to create snazzy new flavors as soon as this holiday season.”