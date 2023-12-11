Hurdles and Solutions for Producers of Plant-Based Confectionery

The market for plant-based products is growing and with it, the demand for plant-based confectionery.

Valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2022, the plant-based confectionery market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030.[1]

As well as being profitable, producing plant-based sweets (instead of animal-based) is attractive for several reasons. It can allow for:

Cost savings: With a plant-based formula, costs can often be saved, for example, in the purchase of ingredients like margarine, which is significantly cheaper than butter.

Improved shelf-life: The shelf life of confectionery can, in many cases be improved. For example, when eggs are replaced by plant-based alternatives.

Reduced allergens: Apart from possible traces, purely plant-based sweets are often, egg-, lactose-, and gelatine-free, which means that, often, they meet the criteria for being free from certain allergens, and halal and kosher – useful for export markets.

Seizing opportunities

Despite their advantages and recent growth, conversations with consumers and producers show that plant-based sweets still have untapped potential and hold opportunities for improvement.

Switching to an all-plant-based formula can also bring challenges, depending on the product, ingredients, and the final look of the product.

In its recent New Food Hub guide, ProVeg International looked at different assortment strategies for plant-based confectionery. They uncovered the most common challenges for producers in marketing current products or switching to plant-based ingredients and revealed the solutions required for product improvement and consumer satisfaction.

Let’s take a look at confectionery assortments labelled ‘vegan’ or ‘plant-based’ (as opposed to ‘accidentally vegan’ or non-vegan confectionery’).

‘Vegan and proud’

The formula is plant-based and the product is labelled as ‘vegan’ or ‘plant-based’.

Many well-known confectionery brands already have dedicated plant-based product lines. They use labels on packaging or price tags to indicate their products’ status, like ‘vegan’, ‘plant-based’, or a symbol, such as the V-Label.

These labels ensure that clued-up consumers can easily identify plant-based confectionery products. The opportunities for successful marketing of these products lie primarily in the areas of product development and communication.

Compelling taste: The product should stand out from the competition in terms of taste, price, and packaging. Place special emphasis on taste. Often, consumers give new products one chance to impress them – if the taste and texture are not convincing, they will not buy it a second time. Therefore, have the product tested sufficiently in advance – in the company, among family and friends, or directly by your target consumer group.

Targeted communication: Define your target audience and engage them with a specific launch campaign. Placement of the product at the point of sale is also important and should be intuitive for the customer. For example, the vegan chocolate varieties from Lindt and Ritter Sport are sometimes positioned side by side with their animal counterparts in food retail, and at other times, on a separate shelf.

ProVeg recommends:

Labelling plant-based products clearly to signal to relevant customers. However, where you place a plant-based label or symbol – prominently placed on the front, or recognisable only upon closer inspection on the back – will depend on your intended target audience.

As a producer, experiment with optimal product placement together with the retailer, for example, as part of a promotional period.

How ProVeg can support you:

ProVeg has a dedicated test community in Germany with more than 20,000 plant-based, flexitarian, and omnivore members. They can help you evaluate your products in terms of taste, packaging, image, and visibility.

ProVeg offers cooperation partners visibility on various communication channels aimed at a veggie-interested target group. For example, the promotion of selected products on Instagram, placement in the Veggie Challenge, or recipe collaborations.

Plant-based confectionery: sweet success

The plant-based confectionery market presents an exciting frontier for producers, marked by steadfast industry growth. Are your confectionery products currently taking advantage of all the opportunities this market offers?

Read the full New Food Hub article to learn how to unlock opportunities in plant-based confectionery, and get in touch with ProVeg’s team of experts for more support at [email protected].

[1] Vegan confectionery market report, (2030). Grand View Research. Available at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-confectionery-market. Accessed 2023-12-05.