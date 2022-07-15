Joolies Dates Launches Healthy Snack Joolietes: Medjool Dates in Three Vegan Chocolate Flavors

Joolies, a vertically integrated company growing organic Medjool dates in the Coachella Valley of Southern California, says it “saw an opportunity to innovate and wake up a sleepy category”, namely the dried fruit category. The result is an innovative vegan snack with fun branding: Jooliettes Dark Chocolate Date Nibbles.

The launch entails three varieties: Blood Orange Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, and Matcha Dark Chocolate in two different retail sizes; 2oz pillow pouch and a 4oz resealable stand-up pouch.

Joolies states that unlike some common candy products it does not use confectioners’ glaze or shellac as it is often derived from insect secretions and as such is not suitable for the vegan consumer. The product comes in sustainable material consisting of up 21-28% post-consumer recycled material, using less than 2 grams of plastic per container and paperboard material sourced from recycled materials.

Joolies co-founder, David Kohl, has farmed organic Medjool dates for nearly two decades in the Coachella Valley. No harmful pesticides, herbicides or fungicides are used during the growing process, according to the company.

“We are super excited to be launching Jooliettes! Our goal is to create products that we love and crave with the idea that our consumers will love them too; and who doesn’t love the idea of a date nibble coated in dark chocolate!” says, CEO Mark Masten. “We’ve sampled the product at several tradeshows over the last few months and [they] have been loved by both consumers and trade members alike. The Blood Orange seems to be a fan favorite so far.”

Jooliettes 2oz bags are available now at Albertsons Southern California division stores, including Vons and Pavillions and Jooliettes 4oz bag will be available nationwide starting in September through Thrive Market. Joolies will be exhibiting at booth 4177 at Natural Products Expo East.