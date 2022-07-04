Katja Goes Vegan: A Case Study by ProVeg International

ProVeg International has recently published a case study exploring Dutch candy brand Katja’s transition to becoming plant-based. ProVeg spoke with Katja’s brand manager, Floortje Sjoer, to discover how this process unfolded and what the consumer response was like.

In Floortje’s words, Katja wanted to make candy that was for everyone. “We didn’t want to exclude anyone. We can prove with Katja that our newly plant-based products are as good as they always were.”

What is the demand for plant-based confectionery alternatives? The market has seen a 46% increase in food and beverage launches that have a plant-based and indulgence claim, indicating that it’s an accelerating segment. Market research furthermore shows strong growth in plant-based baked goods and a 94% increase in plant-based confectionery in the UK market between 2019 and 2020.

If you’d like to know more about the current trends within the plant-based industry, check out this webinar ProVeg hosted alongside Innova Market Insights.

Tapping into this growing segment meant Katja had to replace key ingredients like gelatine and beeswax. This had the added benefit of reducing their overall environmental impact while making their product accessible to those with religious dietary restrictions, like Halal or Kosher. To find out more about Katja’s R&D process as well as its consumer testing process, click here to read the full case study.

This case study provides key insights and advice for other brands who may be considering releasing a plant-based version of a fan-favourite product.

If you are interested in finding out more about how your company could make a similar transition, make sure to tune in for ProVeg International’s webinar, ‘Lessons learned from brands who veganised classic products’, on July 14th at 11:00 AM CET.