Katjes Vegan Candies Enjoying Sweet Success in USA

Last year, Katjes – the largest plant-based gummies brand in Europe – launched its vegan candies in the US for the first time after enjoying huge popularity in the its home country of Germany.

This success was soon replicated in the US, and the sweets are now listed at Walgreens stores nationwide, as reported by Confectionery News. The brand also has a DTC store, and is set to launch at more retailers throughout 2022.

Three Katjes products are currently available in the US. The first, Sour, features fairy, heart, and unicorn shapes with a sour taste. The second, Rainbow, consists of multicoloured sweets and is said to be a celebration of diversity. Finally, the third — Love & Stars — is exclusive to the US market, with candies in the country’s red, white, and blue colours.

The brand says a fourth US launch is planned for later this year. Katjes also recently showcased its products at Chicago’s Sweets & Snacks Expo 2022.

Katjes in the EU news

Katjes was the first brand in Germany to offer gelatine-free gummy sweets, and is now the country’s second-largest sweet brand. The company has also been carbon neutral since 2020.

In 2019, Katjes attracted controversy when it ran a TV advertisement for vegan chocolate that referenced animal welfare issues in the dairy industry. However, the German Advertising Council ruled that the content did not breach any rules.

Along with launching its own products, Katjes has also invested in plant-based companies such as alt-dairy brand UNMILK and vegan sauce brand OHSO Lecker.

“Our brands challenge the industry giants and convince with innovative, healthier, and more sustainable product solutions,” said Katjes Greenfood CMO Dr. Jesko Throne.