KitKat Plant-Based Returns to Australia Following Extraordinary Demand Online

Nestlé announces the official relaunch of a limited edition of KitKat Plant-Based in Australia — after extraordinary demand online. The famous bar will be available exclusively at Coles stores nationwide and at KitKat Chocolatory online while stocks last.

Melanie Chen, Head of Marketing Confectionery at Nestlé, said, “You asked, and we delivered! KitKat Plant Based is one of our most requested products and we are so excited to be able to bring this vegan-certified treat back for everyone to enjoy for a limited time.”

A break with vegan milk

According to Nestlé, this vegan-certified bar offers the same indulgent taste that people love but without dairy. It combines KitKat’s ​crispy wafer, thinly crushed between layers of rice milk-based chocolate, made with Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa.

Last September, Nestlé announced the launch of KitKat V (called plant-based in Australia) in 15 European countries. The decision to expand followed a test in the UK that confirmed that the product was a hit after rolling out for a trial period.

“We’ve experienced an outpouring of demand on our socials for the return of KitKat Plant Based. This tasty treat is making an exciting return to our KitKat range in Australia for a short period of time. We can’t wait to give people more opportunities and ways to enjoy their favourite break with a vegan milk alternative, delivering the classic KitKat snap they know and love,” Chen added.