Latina Women-Owned 2FIT BRANDS Launches Healthy Vegan Brownie Bites

“People are loving the products and you can find our Chocolate Peanut Butter and Vanilla Crunch Protein Bars at LifeTime health clubs around the country. We have also been a top seller on Amazon,” Rojas said. “We let our products prove themselves, and our customers’ taste buds love them.”

“Our competitors are spending a lot on marketing to compete with us and we were not even a 10th of their size. That means our product is amazing and people are enjoying it,” the female founders commented.

2FITBRANDS’ plan for the future is to provide even more options within the vegan snack space with a focus on kids’ products. “We’ve created Brownie Bites for the whole family to enjoy. Most products have a lot of sugar, and that’s not good for kids. 2FIT BRANDS focuses on providing nutritionally balanced products for the entire family,” Charry said.

“We are especially pleased with how much people are liking our Brownie Bites. Kids love them. We get notes from parents that there’s finally a snack they can give their kids and not feel guilty since they are sweetened with Stevia and stay away from sugar alcohols and refined sugar. It’s a product that not only tastes good but has a very balanced nutritional chart.”