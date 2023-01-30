Leverage Easter to Plant-Based Chocolate Sales

Depending on where you live, you’re probably starting to notice Easter treats creeping into shops and online stores. Give it another month or so, and chocolate eggs and bunnies will be everywhere, with these items being the most-purchased Easter treats by far.

A new infographic by ProVeg International explores burgeoning Easter chocolate sales alongside the growing demand for plant-based chocolate products. Throughout the infographic, ProVeg discusses how businesses can best capitalise on the opportunity for big plant-based chocolate sales at Easter.

Focus on familiarity

A key reason for consumer hesitation when it comes to plant-based products is the perception that they won’t taste as good as animal-based products [1]. Thus, it is important for plant-based brands to produce products that successfully emulate the taste, texture, and look of their animal-based counterparts.

By producing plant-based products that are similar to dairy-based consumer favourites, brands can secure the favour of the growing number of flexitarian consumers.

This is something that plant-based brand Mummy Meegz (previously Mummy Meagz) has done exceptionally well. In 2019, the start-up made waves with its Chuckie Egg, which paid homage to a popular, classic Easter treat, Cadbury’s Creme Egg.

By fostering familiarity and focusing on indulgence, Mummy Meegz’s Chuckie Egg sold in stores at a rate of one every 30 seconds following the launch [2]. The brand has since implemented the product into its range all year round.

“We have many regular customers who are not vegan, purchasing our products. They buy us because they love the indulgent taste of our chocolate treats … Our products are vegan, but it certainly doesn’t mean our customers have to be.” [3] Meagan Boyle, Founder of Mummy Meegz.

Price is important

As well as familiarity, price is an important point of contention when it comes to producing plant-based choc, being one of the main barriers to flexitarian consumers making purchases.

“Our aim is to offer our products at a competitive price, as we believe that the more we see reasonably priced vegan alternatives, the faster we can realise the potential for consumers to switch. The industry coming together to offer vegan alternatives is exciting and there is huge headroom to grow.” Meagan Boyle, Founder of Mummy Meagz.

With the global vegan chocolate market worth an estimated $397.6 million, and forecasted to reach $1014.7 million by 2028, Easter offers the perfect opportunity for plant-based product producers to get involved.

Learn more about how to boost plant-based chocolate sales or visit ProVeg’s New Food Hub.

