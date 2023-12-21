Lindt Partners With Cocoa-Free Chocolate Brand ChoViva to Launch New Vegan Bar

Swiss chocolatier Lindt has partnered with ChoViva, a cocoa-free chocolate brand owned by Germany’s Planet A Foods, to launch a limited-edition vegan chocolate bar.

Part of Lindt’s HELLO range, the Soft & Creamy Hazelnut bar features a hazelnut, oat cream, and oat cookie filling containing ChoViva’s cocoa-free chocolate. The outer layer is made from Lindt’s regular dairy-free chocolate.

Local and sustainable

ChoViva’s chocolate is made from oats and sunflower seeds, which can be grown locally in Germany. The ingredients undergo a special fermentation-like manufacturing process to give them a chocolatey flavour. After being roasted and ground, they are combined with sustainable plant-based fats, sugar, and either milk powder or oat flour. According to ChoViva, the oats provide a naturally sweet flavour, which reduces the amount of sugar required by up to 30%.

ChoViva is also said to be far more sustainable than conventional chocolate, generating up to 90% fewer carbon emissions and using up to 94% less water. Additionally, the product avoids the other issues associated with cocoa production, such as deforestation and slavery.

The brand joins a growing number of companies worldwide developing cocoa-free chocolate alternatives, including the UK’s WNWN and Italy’s Foreverland.

Plant-based by Lindt

Lindt has been steadily expanding its plant-based chocolate range in recent years, and launched new oat milk-based versions of its popular LINDOR truffles in the US in September. In the UK, the brand offers plant-based bars in the flavours Classic, Hazelnut, and Caramel Sea Salt. A similar range is available in mainland Europe, along with seasonal products such as the HELLO Bunny Vegan, HELLO Vegan Creamy Hazelnut Eggs, and HELLO Vegan Santa.

Launching on January 4, the new Soft & Creamy Hazelnut bar will exclusively be sold on Lindt’s German website, with just 1,000 available.