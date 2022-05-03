Lindt USA Launches OatMilk and OatMilk Salted Caramel

Lindt USA today announces the launch of two new flavors – Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk and Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Salted Caramel, stating the release is in response to growing demand for dairy-free options and that vegan consumers are seeking alternatives to dark chocolate.

“We are constantly looking for ways to create chocolate that everyone can enjoy. We are thrilled to bring this new product to U.S. consumers,” said Lindt Master Chocolatier, Ann Czaja. “Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk bars will deliver the same smooth, creamy experience as our Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE milk chocolate, all without the dairy.”

Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk and Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Salted Caramel are now available online and at retailers throughout the US in individually wrapped 3.5oz bars (SRP: $4.49).