Lindt Vegan Classic Awarded Best Vegan Chocolate in PETA Vegan Food Awards

The jury of the PETA Vegan Food Award has awarded the Lindt Vegan Classic as the best vegan chocolate. Decisive factors for the award of the coveted prize include clear vegan labelling, innovation, expansion of the product range, and above all – taste.

Harald Ullmann, co-founder and 2nd Chairman of PETA Germany, commented: “With its Vegan Classic oat drink chocolate, Lindt shows in exemplary fashion that enjoyable and purely plant-based taste creations are possible at any time. A vegan diet is good for animals, people and the environment. PETA congratulates it on winning the 2022 Vegan Food Awards in the ‘Best Vegan Chocolate’ category.”

“We are very proud to win this title again with Lindt. The fact that our last year’s PETA Vegan Award is immediately followed by the next award for the Lindt Vegan Classic with the HELLO Vegan product line motivates us to continue on this path with all our might: Consumers should get the best possible taste from a vegan chocolate alternative,” said Nadine Lindt, Director of Marketing at Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH. “After all, they rely on the high quality of our house.”