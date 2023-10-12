Lindt USA Launches Vegan LINDOR Truffles Made From Oat Milk

Swiss chocolatier Lindt has expanded its dairy-free range in the US with vegan versions of the popular LINDOR truffles.

The chocolates are available in two varieties — Oatmilk and Dark Oatmilk. They are described as providing a “smooth, melting chocolate experience in a finely crafted premium oatmilk chocolate shell”.

“These chocolate candy truffles are the perfect chocolate indulgence for those who do not consume dairy products but still crave a premium chocolate experience,” says Lindt on its website. “Each plant-based, nondairy chocolate truffle is made with premium ingredients, including the finest cocoa and gluten-free oats. These individually wrapped Lindt LINDOR truffles are the perfect size to enjoy anytime, anywhere.”

The truffles can be found US-wide at stores such as CVS Pharmacy, Albertsons, and Safeway, with more locations expected to be announced. They are also available from the Lindt website.

“Best possible taste”

The launch comes after Lindt USA introduced two dairy-free “milk” chocolate bars last year in the flavors OatMilk and OatMilk Salted Caramel. The company said it was seeing increasing demand for plant-based options, with consumers seeking alternatives to dark chocolate.

In the UK, Lindt launched Vegan Caramel Sea Salt bars — also made from oat milk — to coincide with this year’s Veganuary campaign. It followed the introduction of two other plant-based Lindt chocolate bars — Vegan Smooth and Vegan Hazelnut — for Veganuary 2022.

The company also offers a range of dairy-free options in Germany, where the Vegan Classic bar received a PETA Vegan Food Award last year.

“We are very proud to win this title again with Lindt,” said Nadine Lindt, director of marketing at Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH. “The fact that our last year’s PETA Vegan Award is immediately followed by the next award for the Lindt Vegan Classic motivates us to continue on this path with all our might. Consumers should get the best possible taste from a vegan chocolate alternative.”