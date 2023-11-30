LoveRaw Launches at Hundreds of Albert Heijn and Shell Stores Across the Netherlands

Fast-growing UK-based vegan chocolate brand LoveRaw has gained new listings at two Dutch retailers — Shell and the Netherlands’ largest supermarket chain, Albert Heijn.

LoveRaw’s M:lk Choc Wafer Multipack will now be available at 250 Albert Heijn stores, while the brand’s Cre&m Wafer Bar will be available at 150 Shell locations in M:lk and White varieties. This is LoveRaw’s first nationwide listing outside the UK, though the brand was already available in the Netherlands at Holland & Barrett and Flink.

Within the UK, LoveRaw is available at major national retailers such as Tesco, Co-op, Waitrose, and Ocado. The brand recently announced that it would be launching at SPAR stores internationally after joining the retailer’s Challenger Brand program, and has also just secured its first ever airline listing at Virgin Atlantic.

In total, LoveRaw is now available in over 25 countries, including over 500 stockists in Australia and three supermarket chains in the UAE (Spinneys, Choithrams, and Waitrose). The brand has found success by developing plant-based versions of popular traditional chocolates.

“Huge step forward”

The news comes after Albert Heijn announced a new own-label plant-based line called AH Terra, featuring over 200 products such as meat and dairy alternatives, snacks, and spreads. According to the retailer, it is the largest plant-based range in the Netherlands.

Last year, Albert Heijn announced it would be focusing on plant-based as standard, with the aim of ensuring 60% of consumed proteins are animal-free by 2030. At the time, the chain doubled the number of its alt meat products priced equally to or cheaper than their conventional counterparts.

With European retailers such as BILLA, Lidl, Kaufland, and Albert Heijn’s competitor Jumbo all recently lowering the prices of their plant-based ranges to reach parity with animal products, it would be unsurprising if Albert Heijn is next in line to make such moves and drop more prices in the AH Terra line in the near future.

“We are thrilled to be launching nationwide in the Netherlands with Albert Heijn, our largest retailer partner outside of the UK,” said Rimi Thapar, co-founder at LoveRaw. “This is a huge step forward in our international expansion, and to see it come to life has been amazing.”