LoveRaw’s Cre&m Wafers Launch at All BP M&S Simply Food Locations

All three of LoveRaw’s Cre&m Wafer flavours are now available at M&S Simply Food locations in BP fuel stations UK-wide.

Consisting of wafers coated in chocolate and filled with plant-based cream, the bars come in the flavours M:lk Choc, White Choc, and Salted Caramel. According to co-founder Manav Thapar, LoveRaw has several more launches planned in the upcoming weeks.

“World’s first”

When LoveRaw’s M:lk chocolate wafer bar first launched in November 2020, the company claimed it was the first of its kind in the world. The bar was quickly followed by the white chocolate version in March 2021.

LoveRaw is growing quickly, and has expanded outside the UK into several other markets such as France, Spain, Switzerland, Kuwait, and Malta. In February, the brand launched its biggest marketing campaign ever, including a mockumentary featuring characters created by major chocolate brands.

“Our mission is to continue making legendary kick-ass vegan chocolate whilst maintaining our honest, transparent, and no artificial nonsense roots,” LoveRaw co-founder Rimi Thapar told vegconomist. “We want to remove the stigma and prove that vegan chocolate can be decadently indulgent and delicious.”