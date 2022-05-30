    • LoveRaw’s Cre&m Wafers Launch at All BP M&S Simply Food Locations

    May 30, 2022
    Categories
    Sweets & Snacks
    LoveRaw's Cre&m Wafers
    © LoveRaw

    All three of LoveRaw’s Cre&m Wafer flavours are now available at M&S Simply Food locations in BP fuel stations UK-wide.

    Consisting of wafers coated in chocolate and filled with plant-based cream, the bars come in the flavours M:lk Choc, White Choc, and Salted Caramel. According to co-founder Manav Thapar, LoveRaw has several more launches planned in the upcoming weeks.

    LoveRaw cream filled wafer
    © LoveRaw

    “World’s first”

    When LoveRaw’s M:lk chocolate wafer bar first launched in November 2020, the company claimed it was the first of its kind in the world. The bar was quickly followed by the white chocolate version in March 2021.

    LoveRaw is growing quickly, and has expanded outside the UK into several other markets such as France, Spain, Switzerland, Kuwait, and Malta. In February, the brand launched its biggest marketing campaign ever, including a mockumentary featuring characters created by major chocolate brands.

    “Our mission is to continue making legendary kick-ass vegan chocolate whilst maintaining our honest, transparent, and no artificial nonsense roots,” LoveRaw co-founder Rimi Thapar told vegconomist. “We want to remove the stigma and prove that vegan chocolate can be decadently indulgent and delicious.”

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews