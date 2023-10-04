Plant-Based Chocolate Brand LoveRaw to Launch at SPAR Stores Internationally

LoveRaw, a plant-based chocolate brand based in the UK, is set to launch at SPAR stores internationally after being accepted into the retailer’s Challenger Brand program.

SPAR is one of the world’s largest food retailers, with almost 14,000 stores in 48 countries and more than 14.7 million customers served daily. Through the program, SPAR will help LoveRaw gain access to new regions, facilitating the company’s overseas growth.

Other challenger brands in the program include Oatly and ethical chocolate producer Tony’s Chocoloney. To qualify, companies must typically be growing faster than their established competitors, with a proven track record of success in at least one market.

LoveRaw said it had worked hard to meet the strict criteria for entrance into the program, with the process taking 14 months.

“Just as good as dairy”

The announcement follows a highly successful year for LoveRaw, including the launch of a new peanut caramel faux Snickers bar which was promoted via a major billboard campaign. In August, the brand announced that two products — the peanut caramel bar and a multipack of “milk” chocolate wafers — would be rolling out at over 2,800 Tesco and Co-op stores.

LoveRaw has gained popularity due to its strategy of developing plant-based versions of popular traditional chocolates, with research indicating that consumers want plant-based products that are similar to those they already buy.

“As a plant-based chocolate company, the two most important factors when launching a product are innovation and taste,” said Rimi Thapar, co-founder at LoveRaw. “Our goal has always been to make plant-based chocolate more widely available, and not only for vegan consumers — a large proportion of our customers are flexitarian too. This proves the concept that our chocolate tastes just as good, if not superior to dairy chocolate.”