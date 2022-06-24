LoveRaw Launches Vegan Ferrero Rocher Style Nutty Choc Balls

LoveRaw, the UK’s fast-growing plant-based chocolate brand, announces the launch of its latest NPD – Nutty Choc Balls – similar to the famous Ferrero Rocher chocolate, the Christmas favourite which sells multiple billions per year in 42 countries worldwide.

The product consists of whole hazelnuts dipped in a vegan hazelnut cre&m and coated in LoveRaw’s M:lk® plant-based chocolate then rolled in hazelnut pieces. It is produced without palm oil, dairy or any artificial ingredients, and wrapped in a gold foil wrapper similar to its non-vegan counterpart.

Founded in 2020 by Manav and Rimi Thapar, the brand has seen exponential success with its unique product portfolio which debuted with its M:lk chocolate wafer bar, quickly followed by the white chocolate version and joined by a Salted Caramel flavour.

Most recently LoveRaw launched its M:lk® and White Choc Peanut Butter Cups, in the vein of the popular Reese’s peanut butter cups. The products have seen mainstream success, recently expanding into BP M&S Simply Food Locations across the UK, and is now present beyond the UK in markets such as France, Spain, Switzerland, Kuwait, and Malta.

Manav Thapar, Co-Founder at LoveRaw, comments: “Our mission is to create the best-tasting and innovative plant-based chocolate products and our new Nutty Choc Balls are unlike anything else on the market. People leading a vegan or plant-based diet have typically been underserved by confectionary brands, so LoveRaw is leading the charge to bring innovation, choice and quality to the category with chocolate products that taste as good, or better than, conventional chocolate.”

The full portfolio is currently available at Waitrose, Ocado, Co-op, Whole Foods Market and a number of small independents. The Nutty Choc Balls will be available in the UK from retailers including Asda, Holland & Barrett and LoveRaw’s website for £1.69 as of next month.