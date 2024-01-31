Luxury Vegan Chocolates Made by Scottish Brand to Be Included in Oscars Gift Bags

Luxury vegan chocolates made by Scottish company Fetcha Chocolates will be included in this year’s famous “Everyone Wins” Oscars gift bags.

Founder Fiona MacArthur has prepared a limited-edition selection box for the event, with flavours inspired by the Oscar-nominated films Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, The Holdovers, Maestro, and Killers of the Flower Moon. The selection box will also be available from the Fetcha Chocolates website from February 10. All the chocolates are free of gluten, palm oil, and alcohol.

The gift bags are given to all Academy Awards nominees, and are created by luxury LA marketing company Distinctive Assets. They have a value of approximately $125,000 and feature over 60 gifts, including a luxury holiday.

“Creating chocolates for this gift bag is a dream come true for me,” said MacArthur. “I am thrilled to be a part of this prestigious event and look forward to sharing our award-winning chocolates with big-name Oscar nominees like Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, Robert De Niro, Paul Giamatti, Jodie Foster, and Christopher Nolan. As a young micro-business in the UK, I am thrilled to be invited to take part in such a famous, international event!”

Artisan vegan chocolates

MacArthur — who is vegan herself — launched Fetcha Chocolates in 2019, after her job at a sweet shop led her to realise that there was a huge demand for chocolates catering to customers with dietary requirements. The business saw immediate success, and the chocolates were included in a national cruelty-free advent calendar featured on the TV show ITV This Morning. This allowed MacArthur to begin focusing on her business full-time.

In 2022, she and her mother opened a brick-and-mortar store in her hometown of Campbeltown, Scotland. The following year, the chocolates won several accolades, including at the Scottish Food and Drink Excellence Awards.

As reported by The Herald, Fetcha Chocolates is now looking to raise £500,000 to hire staff and open a larger facility with more equipment. Research indicates that the vegan chocolate market is expected to be worth $2 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 13.1%.

“Discover the UK’s finest selection of artisan vegan chocolates, lovingly handcrafted for exquisite taste,” says Fetcha Chocolates on its website. “Our delectable range includes everything from indulgent chocolate buttons and lollipops to retro jazzies, comforting hot chocolate, and luxurious boxed chocolates — the perfect gift for any occasion.”