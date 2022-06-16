Confectionery leader Mars, Inc. is joining with startup Perfect Day to launch the company’s first animal-free chocolate innovation in the US.

Made with Perfect Day’s nature-identical dairy protein, the new CO2COA chocolate provides consumers with silky smooth, lactose-free chocolate that is also earth-friendly.

An eco-chocolate experience

CO2COA joins Mars’ iconic family of snacks and treats, including M&M’S, Snickers, Skittles, and Extra Gum. The CO2COA name is inspired by sustainability, which pays homage to the reduction of CO2 greenhouse gases and the sourcing of Rainforest Alliance-Certified cocoa. In addition to being lactose- and cholesterol-free, the chocolate is wrapped in paper-based packaging.

“At Mars, we bring our consumer-passion to innovation, developing on-trend innovations that support a world where both people and the planet thrive,” said Chris Rowe, Global Vice President of Research & Development, Mars Wrigley. “We’re excited to collaborate with Perfect Day and continue to explore the potential of alternative proteins to help create a more delicious and sustainable future.”

Sustainability goals

CO2COA is part of Mars’ Sustainable in a Generation plan, which focuses on three areas – Healthy Planet, Thriving People, and Nourishing Wellbeing. In recent years, the company has moved towards using more paper packaging in Germany and announced all bars sold in the UK, Ireland and Canada will be certified carbon neutral by 2023.

For Perfect Day, the news marks one of its largest partnerships to date as it moves to replace conventional dairy with animal-free fermented proteins.

Extending impact

“Partnering with a forward-looking leader like Mars to accelerate their innovation and sustainability initiatives is a hallmark example of how we’re extending our impact,” said Ryan Pandya, Perfect Day cofounder and CEO. “Today, companies big and small need to deliver on the needs of their consumers, who won’t compromise on taste or the future of our planet. We’re thrilled to help a world-class company like Mars do just that as we champion a path towards a more resilient food system for all.”

Starting today, the new Mars chocolate can be purchased online at www.co2coa.com, while supplies last.