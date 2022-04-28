Fridge Raiders Launches Meat-Free Tasty Bites in Slow Roasted & Katsu Flavours

Fridge Raiders, a UK brand owned by Pilgrim’s Food Masters, has introduced Meat-Free Tasty Bites — a plant-based version of its much-loved Chicken Bites.

Like their animal-based counterparts, the Tasty Bites will be available in Slow Roasted and Katsu flavours. The launch follows on from Fridge Raiders’ first plant-based range, Veggie Bites, which was launched in 2020 and is made with 100% seasoned vegetables.

The Tasty Bites will launch at Sainsbury’s this Saturday, rolling out at other retailers over the course of May. They will be advertised with a £1.1 million marketing campaign, including social, OOH, and VOD channels.

Meat-free snacks in the UK

Pilgrim’s Food Masters acquired Kerry Group’s meats and meals business, including Fridge Raiders, last year. At the time, Pilgrim’s said it believed the market for products such as vegan sausages and burgers was saturated, and announced plans to expand into other areas of the plant-based category such as snacks.

Other UK snack brands are also expanding into the area of meat-free options. One example is Peperami, which last year launched a vegetarian option called Vegerami — though this product is not fully plant-based as it contains eggs.

“The growth of the meat-free category is not slowing down, so we’re excited to offer our customers a delicious meat-free snacking option in a category that we know currently under-delivers on taste,” says Chris Doe, marketing manager for Fridge Raiders and Richmond.