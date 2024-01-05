Mummy Meegz Launches Vegan Chickee Eggs, Inspired by Cadbury’s Mini Eggs

UK plant-based chocolate brand Mummy Meegz has begun Veganuary by launching Chickee Eggs, a vegan product inspired by Cadbury’s Mini Eggs.

The Chickee Eggs consist of plant-based milk chocolate eggs coated in a crunchy chocolate shell and wrapped in fully recyclable packaging. Sold in an 85g sharing bag, the product is the latest addition to Mummy Meegz’s Vegan Swap Shop range, which offers plant-based versions of popular traditional chocolates.

The new launch follows the success of the brand’s Chuckie Egg, which is inspired by Cadbury’s Creme Eggs. The product sold at least one unit every 30 seconds at Holland & Barrett stores when it was first launched in 2020, forcing the company’s factory to work overtime. The original version of the egg was made with dark chocolate, but the recipe was updated in 2022 to use oat milk chocolate.

Mummy Meegz has also recently launched Vegan Choccy Balls, consisting of oat milk chocolate balls with a melting chocolate centre. They are available in packs of three or 12.

Fast-growing market

Mummy Meegz was originally founded by Yorkshire-based Meagan Boyle, who had been running a vegetarian cafe since 2003 and made the menu fully vegan in 2017. The following year, a crowdfunding campaign allowed her to commercially launch one of the cafe’s most popular products, Rocky Road bars.

The company has tapped into a fast-growing market, with reports estimating that the vegan chocolate confectionery market could grow with a CAGR of up to 14.95% through to 2027.

“Over the last 12 months, the Mummy Meegz team has worked incredibly hard on our new pipeline of NPD and are delighted to launch our new Chickee Eggs to market just in time for Veganuary,” said Dean Adamson, co-founder of Mummy Meegz.