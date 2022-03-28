Mummy Meegz Launches “UK’s First Oat Milk Creme Egg”

UK vegan chocolate brand Mummy Meegz has launched what it claims is the country’s first oat milk creme egg. The product is a new version of the brand’s highly popular Chuckie Egg, the original version of which is made with dark chocolate.

A limited number of the new oat milk creme eggs will be available to pre-order from Mummy Meegz’ website from March 24th, while stocks last. They will then launch at ASDA on Easter Monday, and will continue to be available year-round. The eggs are free of gluten and palm oil, and come wrapped in recyclable foil.

Huge demand

When the original Chuckie Egg launched in 2020, one was sold every 30 seconds at health food chain Holland & Barrett, forcing Mummy Meegz’ factory to work overtime to meet demand. Following this success, the brand launched a limited edition version with a green filling for Halloween.

“We’ve created the world’s first true alternative to dairy milk chocolate creme eggs. This is a gamechanger and I can’t wait for people to try it, love it and swap their choc,” said founder Meagan Boyle. “We were overwhelmed by the incredible popularity of our Chuckie Egg when it launched last summer, so are delighted to be back in action and supplying more eggs for chocolate lovers than ever before!”