Oatly Launches Oatly Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream Into UK Food Service

Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) today announces the launch of Oatly Vanilla Soft Serve ice cream for UK food service providers including some well-known outlets as well as upcoming summer festivals.

The product was first previewed during London Coffee Festival in April and is now available to partners such as The Breakfast Club, and the famous Fortnum & Mason department store in Piccadilly. JENKI will use the product to create a unique Matcha Soft Serve ice cream for its London Matcha bars while fast-growing chain Neat Burger, backed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Lewis Hamilton, is set to use Oatly Soft Serve in its soft serve shakes.

Exciting plans for this product

Bryan Carroll, General Manager for Oatly in the UK and Ireland, said: “At Oatly, we’re committed to making it as easy as possible for people to incorporate more plant-based food and drinks into their everyday life. That means creating products for every occasion where you might typically find dairy. Food service is critical to that mission and we’re delighted to have launched with like-minded brands that are recognising people want more than just dairy on offer. We have exciting plans for this product and look forward to bringing Oatly Vanilla Soft Serve to festivals across the UK this summer.”

This May, several publications such as the Guardian, Telegraph, and Daily Mail, cited the withdrawal of one Oatly ice cream SKU from UK retail as evidence towards the decline of plant-based. Speaking to vegconomist at the time, Oatly responded: “Like every food and drink brand, we continually evaluate our product mix and what we make available to consumers. This month alone we introduced four new products (Oatly Whole, Oatly Semi, Oatly Light, and Oatly “No” Sugars) ­– representing the most product launches Oatly has undergone in one year in the UK.

“While Oatly’s ice cream tubs continue to be available in a number of our markets, we have made the decision to retire them in supermarkets across the UK and instead focus on launching new Oatly soft serve ice cream this summer, where an exciting opportunity to disrupt a new area of the ice cream segment exists.

“Any focus on one specific SKU in our product portfolio would not be fully representative of Oatly. Demand for our products remains strong – Oatly is the #1 selling oat drink, with 50% of our growth in the last year coming from shoppers buying dairy alternatives for the first time*. Oatly Barista Edition, for example, is the #1 selling dairy alternative in the UK, in both chilled and ambient varieties, and sells 94% more than the next best-selling dairy alt milk,” Carroll concluded.

Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Oatly is available in more than 20 countries globally.