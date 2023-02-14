OCHO Candy Launches Plant-Based Caramels Made With Miyoko’s Vegan Butter

Californian chocolate brand OCHO Candy has collaborated with Miyoko’s Creamery to launch a range of plant-based caramels.

Made with Miyoko’s European-Style Cultured Vegan Butter, the caramels come in four flavours — Classic, Cinnamon, Coffee, and Chocolate. They are encased in a moulded dark chocolate shell.

According to OCHO, most plant-based caramels are coconut-based, which affects the flavour. However, Miyoko’s butter is said to give OCHO’s products an unusually rich flavour, with an authentic texture that pulls apart like traditional caramel. The result is described as “a breakthrough innovation perfect for vegan and dairy-free consumers”.

Miyoko’s Creamery collaborations

OCHO is not the first brand to use Miyoko’s products to make plant-based desserts; Renewal Mill offers gluten-free and fully upcycled salted peanut butter cookies made with Miyoko’s end-of-run butter. Plant-based Seattle ice cream shop Frankie & Jo’s also uses the butter for its seasonal Butter Toffee and Chocolate Ice Cream.

Miyoko’s raised $7 million last year, with plans to enter the European market and launch new products such as first-to-market vegan cottage cheese. The brand is already available across the US, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce this partnership between OCHO Candy and Miyoko’s Creamery,” said Scott Kucirek, CEO of OCHO Candy. “Vegan and dairy-free consumers deserve dessert options with great textures and bold flavors, and we believe our plant-based caramel line delivers on both fronts. We’re also proud to provide a certified organic and Fair Trade option for caramel lovers.”