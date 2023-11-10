Mumbai’s Ode to Gaia Aims to “Flip the Script on Vegan Patisserie” in India

Ode to Gaia is a fully plant-based patisserie in Mumbai, India. The business aims to “flip the script on vegan patisserie”, offering luxury pastries and desserts that are free of dairy, eggs, and gelatin.

Founded in 2019 by Chef Naimita Jagasi, Ode to Gaia uses innovative ingredients to make plant-based versions of complex desserts. This includes a specially developed potato protein-based egg substitute that can be used to stabilize cakes, mousses, and more. The patisserie has also created its own white chocolate alternative made from cashews and cacao butter.

Ode to Gaia has a focus on sustainable sourcing, using Fair Trade and locally produced ingredients where possible. The patisserie also works to uplift women through equal-opportunity employment and upskilling.

Additionally, Ode to Gaia caters for events and festivals across India, and has collaborated with brands such as Dior, Bally, Kate Spade, and Papa Don’t Preach.

“Quality, luxurious, and cutting-edge”

A report published last year found that the demand for vegan sweet bakery products is increasing rapidly, with significant growth opportunities in the market. It noted that the growing demand is largely being driven by flexitarianism, with conventional bakeries increasingly working to offer plant-based options.

Fully vegan bakeries are also becoming ever more popular worldwide, with some even becoming chains; for example, Land&Monkeys now has six locations in Paris, while Cinnaholic has over 80 locations across the US and Canada.

“From being able to provide a lactose-intolerant child their first taste of a cheesecake to building a women-led team that is surely redefining the Indian pastry scene, Ode To Gaia has become the abode of all my dreams and aspirations. It started with the simple idea of making quality, luxurious, and cutting-edge pastry for everyone,” said Jagasia.