OGGS Launches Vegan Mega Cupcakes as Study Finds Most Brands Use Non-Free-Range Eggs

Plant-based bakery brand OGGS has launched a new product, caramel and vanilla Mega Cupcakes, after commissioning research into the types of eggs most commonly used in bakery products.

The study, carried out by the Hen Welfare Trust, shows that major brands such as Mr. Kipling, Cadbury’s, and McVities mostly use eggs from barn-raised or sometimes even caged chickens. While 92% of consumers say they buy free-range shell eggs, 67% were not aware that most eggs used in baked goods are not free-range. When informed of this, 89% said they would be more likely to choose different bakery products in future.

OGGS’ baked goods are entirely plant-based, using aquafaba as an egg alternative. The new Mega Cupcakes consist of large vanilla sponges with a caramel and vanilla frosting, sold in packs of nine.

“Treats without compromise”

Founded in 2019, OGGS claims to have removed the need for more than six million eggs and saved over 2,000 tonnes of CO2e. The brand’s bakery range includes cupcakes in various sizes, full-size cakes, and snack-size bites. OGGS also offers aquafaba (an alternative to egg whites), along with a whole egg alternative that can be scrambled or used in dishes such as French toast.

“We all like to think that we make the most responsible choices, but this new research shows that this thinking doesn’t apply to cake,” said Hannah Carter, founder and CEO of OGGS. “By choosing cruelty-free cake, we can still enjoy all our favourite treats without compromise. Our new Mega Cupcakes give shoppers a delicious opportunity to celebrate and share, while making a positive impact on animals and the planet.”

The Mega Cupcakes are now available at Tesco and Ocado.