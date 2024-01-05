OGGS Launches Mega Caramel Cupcakes With New “Cruelty Free Cakes” Messaging

UK plant-based bakery brand OGGS has launched a new product, Mega Caramel Cupcakes, as it previews updated packaging with the message “Cruelty Free Cakes”.

The cupcakes consist of large vanilla sponges with caramel frosting, made using OGGS aquafaba instead of eggs. They are available at Sainsbury’s Local and Asda. OGGS previously launched the similar Mega Caramel and Vanilla Cupcakes in a pack of nine last year.

The new “Cruelty Free Cakes” messaging follows the results of research commissioned by OGGS in 2023, which looked at the ethics of cakes available in the UK. The results showed that 67% of consumers were not aware that most major cake brands use eggs from non-free-range chickens. After being informed of this, 89% said they would be more likely to buy from a brand that does not use caged or barn eggs in future. Figures from the Waitrose Food & Drink Report also indicate that consumers are increasingly concerned about animal welfare.

“Nearly a third of people (31%) said that anything on the packet which indicates higher animal welfare would make them choose it over another brand or product,” said James Bailey, Executive Director at Waitrose & Partners.

Upcoming changes

According to OGGS, the new Mega Caramel Cupcakes are a “preview towards some large changes to the OGGS product range later this year”. The company currently offers a wide range of cakes at UK retailers, including lemon cake, mini cupcakes, and Victoria sponge cakes.

OGGS also sells an aquafaba-based egg alternative that generates 72% less CO2e than conventional eggs. Last September, the brand’s Scrambled OGGS rolled out at almost every Sainsbury’s store UK-wide after it became the country’s best-performing egg alternative.

“Cake fans have responded so positively to our ‘Cruelty Free Cakes’ campaign – proving that we’re not just a nation of cake lovers, but of chicken lovers too!” said Hannah Carter, founder and CEO at OGGS. “Our new Mega Caramel Cupcakes are a perfect grab-and-go option for a delicious treat when we’re out and about. Better for chickens, the planet, and your tastebuds – what’s not to love!”