PeaTos Challenges Frito-Lay Brands With New Range Including Vegan Cheetos & Funyons

Snack it Forward’s brand PeaTos, which says it is one of the fastest growing brands in the US, gaining more than 6,000 new points of distribution in 2023 totaling 22,000 retail locations nationwide, adds new varieties to its award-winning line of plant-based snacks.

The new offerings include Crunchy Fiery Lime Puffs; Crunchy Cheese-less Puffs; Crunchy Onion Rings; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls; Crunchy Fiery Curls; and Crunchy Pizza Rings.

The products, according to the company, offer 2x protein and 3x fiber of their traditional counterparts such as Cheetos and Funyuns, replacing the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas. PeaTos says it employs a proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients.

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. The company raised $12.5M in a Series B round led by CPG holding company Post Holdings in 2021, and last December closed an oversubscribed Series A3 round, launching into several hundred US Walmart stores at the time.

“For decades, Frito-Lay brands like Cheetos and Funyuns have monopolized the snack aisle while the better-for-you options taste like cardboard. But consumers no longer need to sacrifice taste for nutrition,” said Nick Desai, founder of PeaTos.

“PeaTos makes good on the dream of bridging that gap while going head-to-head with Frito-Lay’s brands for a superior snack experience using only plant-based ingredients. And while kids can be the toughest customers, kids love the taste and crunch of PeaTos, effectively putting an end to snack-time negotiation. Kids can’t tell the difference and parents love them too!”

PeaTos can be found at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B stores and online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Learn more at peatos.com or Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.