Spain’s Pink Albatross Exceeds 2,000 Points of Sale, Expects to Turnover €1.1 million This Year

Pink Albatross, the Spanish 100% plant-based ice cream company, announces that its distribution has multiplied this season and it has managed to expand into more than 10 new retail outlets. In addition, the company has stated that it expects to reach a turnover of 1.1 million euros by end of 2023.

The points of sale where these ice creams can be purchased are in all Carrefour locations entailing more than 200 hypermarkets; in around 60 Eroski, Caprabo and Familia shops; and in more than 105 Bon Preu and Esclat supermarkets. Pink Albatross products have also entered more than 160 points of sale of Supermercados MAS and Cash Fresh, of the Sevillian group Hermanos Martín; in 44 Hiper Usera shops, in an in&out in around 60 Ahorramás shops, and in all Costco establishments nationwide. A special tripack has been created for this brand, adding a new reference to its catalogue of 480 ml and 90 ml tubs.

The brand also continues to grow in the Canary Islands thanks to new agreements with Supermercados Marcial, Comercial Jesuman, and Spar Gran Canaria.

These new points of sale reinforce its distribution, which since previous years has included names such as Ametller Origen, La Sirena, El Corte Inglés, Sánchez Romero, Glovo, Getir, and dozens of speciality shops (gourmet, vegan grocery stores, neighbourhood, etc.) and restaurants.

International expansion

Internationally, Pink Albatross has made a strong entry into Continente, one of Portugal’s leading retailers. The plant-based brand has managed to place up to seven of its references in some 260 Portuguese shops. In Germany, it has doubled its presence in Kaufland from 250 to 550 shops in just two years.

Rethink Foods, the company behind the Pink Albatross brand, closed last year with a turnover of 720,000 euros, and expects to reach 1.1 million euros by 2023.

With a repurchase rate of close to 80% and a consumer base that extends beyond vegans, the first Spanish ice cream company made with natural ingredients and 100% plant-based origin owes its success both to the quality of its products and to the rise of certain trends such as the commitment to natural and unprocessed foods, the plant-based diet and food allergies.

After winning several international awards such as the Carrefour Plant-Based Contest or the Great Taste Awards, Pink Albatross wants to continue growing in an ice cream market valued at €15,000 million in Europe alone.