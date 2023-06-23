Vegan & Gluten-Free Brand Pri Bakes Sees Huge Success in the Middle East

In 2021, British snack producer Pri Bakes began expanding internationally, and soon saw successful launches with two Middle Eastern retailers — Choithrams in Dubai and the Sultan Centre in Kuwait.

Two years on, the brand is set for further expansion across the region. This month, Pri Bakes will launch at Tamimi stores in Saudi Arabia, before arriving at Spinneys in Dubai this September. Another Saudi Arabian retailer, Danube, will follow at the end of the year.

The expansion comes as interest in wellness grows rapidly in the Middle East, driven by a diverse population and growing concerns about obesity. Pri Bakes has seen success by using regionally familiar ingredients such as dates and nuts to create sweet snacks featuring just five ingredients; the products also contain 75% less sugar than the average baked treat.

New market opportunities

In the UK, Pri Bakes was one of the first confectionery brands to become compliant with HFSS (high in fat, sugar, and salt) regulations, which will come into force in October. Its products are available at UK retailers such as Boots, Planet Organic, Revital, and Booths, and have also launched in the US, Ireland, and the Benelux region.

Pri Bakes’ range is described as “indulgent yet health-conscious”, and includes oaty pies and pockets in flavors such as cinnamon, raspberry jam, pecan, and chocolate.

“We’re really excited about our current presence in the Middle East, as well as a few new market opportunities and additional distribution gained over the last couple of months,” said founder Priyanka Savjani. “The Middle Eastern region has seen a rise in demand for health food brands over the last few years, driven by obesity, which has seen an incredible influx of innovation on grocery shelves, and we’re proud to be a part of that drive. This ties back to our mission to tackle obesity in UK grocery as an HFSS compliant brand!”