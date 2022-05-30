New Vegan Chocolate Biscuit Range ‘Phenomenoms’ From Prodigy Are Plastic Negative and Low Sugar

Prodigy, the UK based natural confectionery brand, recently announced the launch of a new chocolate biscuit range, ‘Phenomenoms’ available in two low-sugar, whet-free flavours: Prodigy Phenomenoms Chocolate Digestives and Prodigy Phenomenoms Chocolate Oaties.

Plastic negative

Prodigy arrived on the UK market in 2019 and in 2021 became the UK’s first plastic negative chocolate range. The current portfolio offers several flavours of plant-based chocolate bars as well as the Salted Caramel Chocolate Egg launched this February in time for Easter. The new biscuits are also plastic negative; Prodigy removes five ocean-bound plastic wrappers from the environment for every product sold.

Founder Sameer Vaswani comments: “This is such an exciting launch for us as we continue on our mission to inspire the evolution of chocolate. We believe we’ve really hit the spot with chocolate biscuits that not only taste incredibly moreish, and that are of course dunkable, but that are also better for you and more sustainable. Holland and Barrett have been such a great support to us and we are so grateful to have them on board for the biscuits launch. We can’t wait to hear what our customers think.”

Launching initially with Holland & Barrett, the two variants come in a retail box of 128g, containing four portion packs, and a display box of 12 on-the-go portion packs. The products will be available from the Prodigy website and Holland & Barrett stores initially, then into wholesalers including Tree of Life, The Health Store and CLF. International listings are also confirmed in Australia, Hong Kong, The Middle East and Ireland.

Sian McDermott, Assistant Category Manager, Food at Holland & Barrett, adds: “We are thrilled to be able to offer Prodigy’s biscuits range to our customers. Prodigy’s ethos aligns perfectly with our own values of offering nutritionally supportive foods that are also kind to the planet. We are confident the new biscuits will be a hit with our customers.”

The range will be rolling out across over 400 stores from June at an RRP of £2.29/128g.