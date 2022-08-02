Push Chocolate Launches Low-Sugar Vegan Chocolate Buttons in UK

UK free-from vegan chocolate manufacturer Push Chocolate has launched a low-sugar vegan chocolate version of its allergen-free chocolate buttons for the growing low-sugar confectionery market.

Founded in 2017 by chocolate enthusiast Ant Wilson, the vegan chocolate brand is known for high-protein vegan chocolate buttons that are free from dairy, gluten, and nuts. Using a mixture of pea protein isolate and rice protein, the company’s chocolate buttons are claimed to offer an optimal amino acid profile that is very similar to whey protein derived from dairy.

Palm oil free

After raising money from a local growth hub and the University of Exeter, the company developed a low-sugar version of its popular chocolate buttons and decided to revamp the packaging. The newly developed low-sugar chocolate buttons contain cocoa sustainably sourced from the Peruvian rainforest and are free from palm oil.

The new low-sugar version will join the brand’s range of five existing flavours; Original, Mint, Honeycomb, Salted Caramel, and Orange. When compared to conventional brands, the range contains over 50 % less sugar per 100g while containing at least 42% cocoa solids.

Push Chocolate founder, Ant Wilson, comments: “I firmly and passionately believe that sugar should not be the first ingredient in any product. Instead, Push Chocolate’s range uses a smart formulation of exceptional quality ingredients to deliver melt-in-the-mouth, creamy chocolate with fantastic taste and top-notch health credentials. Shoppers are becoming ever more conscious of their well-being and the sustainability of products.”

The entire chocolate buttons range is available on the company’s website at an RRP of £4.99 per 100g pouch.