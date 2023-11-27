Swizzels Launches Campaign Urging Retailers to Stock Vegan Sweets for Veganuary

UK-based confectionery brand Swizzels has launched a new campaign reminding retailers to stock up on its range of vegan sweets for Veganuary 2024.

Featuring the tagline “All these, all vegan, all year”, the campaign aims to point out that the vegan confectionery is available year-round, not just in January. This is the fourth year that the company has launched a Veganuary-inspired campaign.

Founded in 1928, Swizzels offers a range of classic British sweets. Many of the best-loved — such as Love Hearts, Refreshers, Parma Violets, and Drumsticks — are now suitable for vegans, after being reformulated in recent years.

High demand

For Veganuary 2023, Swizzels launched a range of six new vegan sweets, including three variety bags (Luscious Lollies, Scrumptious Sweets, and Curious Chews), along with the Party Mix tub, Minions chew bars, and the Minions tropical chew bag. The company has previously seen a 22% jump in sales during Veganuary, demonstrating the success of its annual campaign.

Demand for vegan sweets is rising fast in the UK. Earlier this year, a depot for the country’s largest confectionery wholesaler, Hancocks, installed an aisle dedicated to vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free sweets. The aisle proved so popular that sales for the store rose by 40%.

“Plant-based sugar confectionery is in high demand and vegan alternatives have never been more important,” said Clare Newton, trade marketing manager at Swizzels. “Social media movements have helped fuel the interest in vegan lifestyles with the growth of food-related accounts and influencers. We want our customers to feel confident that they can still enjoy their favourite confectionery products all year round, not just during Veganuary.”