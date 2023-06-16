The Dairy-Free Dream: Dairyland Launches Vegan Ice Cream in Kenya

Dairy products company Dairyland, which claims to be Kenya’s ice cream leader for over 25 years, has recently launched a new range of vegan ice cream.

To celebrate the new product, Dairyland launched a campaign called The Dairy-Free Dream, inviting those with lactose intolerance to finally indulge in the treat of their dreams. Soy-based, the new vegan ice cream range includes five flavors: vanilla, strawberry, cappuccino, brownie, and hazelnut.

This initiative allows Dairyland to meet the evolving needs of consumers, especially dietary needs and values, while aligning the company with the global shift towards health, wellness, and environmental awareness, reported the local media outlet Pulse Live.

“Our Vegan Ice Cream is a game-changer for individuals who are lactose intolerant. They can now indulge in their favorite frozen dessert without any limitations. We have carefully developed flavors such as Vanilla, Strawberry, Hazelnut, Cappuccino, and Brownie, ensuring a rich and satisfying experience for our customers,” said Milan Kabata, head of marketing at Dairyland.

Dreams do come true

Dairyland offers high-quality products across categories, including yogurt, whipped cream, chocolates, sweets, and topping sauces. The company has expanded its operations to Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Southern Sudan, and Congo.

While there is not much news on vegan launches in Kenya, a study from US-based North Mountain Consulting Group and South Africa’s Credence Institute last year found that four out of five Gen Z and Millennials are highly likely to try plant-based meat in Kenya and Nigeria, while in Egypt, three out of five are highly likely to try.

Africa has historically been susceptible to food security disruptions, and plant-based solutions could potentially increase food security. In May, ProVeg International launched its first office in Nigeria to raise awareness about plant-based foods and their benefits and to showcase its cooking possibilities.

“We believe that dreams do come true, and through our new Dairy-Free Vegan Ice Cream, we are making the dream of enjoying ice cream a reality for the lactose-intolerant community. We are committed to delivering exceptional products that not only satisfy our customers’ cravings but also align with their dietary needs and values,” added Kabata.