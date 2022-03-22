All-Vegan Cadbury Popup in London to Give Away Free Plant Bars

An entirely vegan Cadbury popup has opened its doors for five days only, starting today. Based in Soho, London, the store will sell Cadbury’s dairy-free Plant Bars.

All customers will be given one Plant Bar for free, with the option to buy additional bars. The popup is located at 15 Bateman Street, W1D 4AQ, and will be open from 12pm to 6pm on March 22-26.

A long wait

Cadbury launched the Plant Bars last October, following years of development and delays. With the vegan chocolate industry expected to be worth $1 billion by 2027, it’s no surprise the company was looking to enter the market.

The Plant Bars are made with almond paste instead of milk and are available in two flavours — Smooth Chocolate and Salted Caramel. At the time of the launch, Cadbury apologised for how long it had taken to launch vegan chocolate.

“Dear plant-based Britain, we’re sorry,” the company said. “Sorry it’s taken this long, sorry it seemed like we weren’t listening to your calls, sorry for not being able to respond to the rumors. And sorry for all the other chocolate you’ve had to eat while you wait. We hope you’ll agree it was worth the wait.”