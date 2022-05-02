New Vegan Galaxy and Topic Chocolate Bars Launch in the UK

Mars has expanded its range of vegan Galaxy and Topic bars with two new launches. The Galaxy Vegan Smooth White and the Topic Vegan Fruit and Nut bars will be available exclusively at Asda stores.

The new Galaxy bar replaces dairy with almond paste and is described as providing an improved taste compared to other brands of vegan white chocolate. The Topic bar is made with hazelnut paste combined with raisins, hazelnuts, and cocoa.

Vegan chocolate by Mars

Mars launched its first vegan Galaxy bars in 2019, becoming the first major confectionery brand to introduce plant-based options. The bars were initially available in three flavours — Caramelised Hazelnut, Caramel and Sea Salt, and Smooth Orange. They were followed by a plant-based Mars drink made with oat milk in 2020, and vegan Bounty and Topic bars last year.

The new Galaxy and Topic bars are now available at Asda, with a recommended retail price of £3.

“Galaxy is a firm family favourite, so we’re excited to expand the Galaxy Vegan range on shelves by bringing this delicious Galaxy Vegan white treat exclusively to Asda customers for three months,” said a spokesperson for Asda. “The new bar further complements Asda’s already fantastic existing vegan and vegetarian range, which landed us with Vegan Retailer of the Year at the prestigious Quality Food Awards in 2021.”