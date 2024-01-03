Walkers Launches “Unbelievable” Vegan Potato Chip Range for Veganuary

British snack brand Walkers has launched a new range of vegan potato chips for Veganuary. Called Unbelievable! Vegan, the range features three flavours — Grilled Cheese Toastie, BBQ Pork Ribs, and Flame Grilled Steak.

It marks the first time the brand has launched products marketed as vegan, though many of its flavours — such as Salt & Vinegar, Prawn Cocktail, and Roast Chicken — are “accidentally vegan”. The new range is limited edition, so it is unclear how long the products will be available.

The launch comes after Walkers discontinued six of its conventional flavours — Cheese Mixups, Salt and Vinegar Quavers, Walkers Max Flamin’ Hot, Peking Spare Rib oriental crackers, Worcester Sauce, and Mint & Lamb Sensations — late last year.

Vegan salty snacks

While many salty snacks are already free of animal products, there has been an increase in products targeted at the vegan market in recent years, with some emulating flavours that may traditionally contain meat or cheese. CRAVE has found success with its Smokey Bacon Streakers, Pickled Onion Noughties, and Hot & Spicy Hot Dawgs, while HIPPEAS offers flavours such as Take it Cheesy and Smoky Bacon.

“Walkers Unbelievable! Vegan range of crisps – our latest launch – signals our commitment to continue to offer choice to consumers,” said Rachael Smith, Senior Marketing Manager at Walkers. “We always strive to ensure shoppers don’t have to compromise on taste when making a dietary choice. You honestly won’t believe they’re vegan!”

The new range is now available UK-wide.