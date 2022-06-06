YumEarth Launches Vegan & Allergy-Friendly Choco Yums

US brand YumEarth has launched Choco Yums, a new variety of dairy-free and allergy-friendly chocolate candies. The candies are made with Fair Trade cocoa and are available in three flavours — Chocolate, Crisped Quinoa, and Dark Chocolate Mint.

YumEarth has a focus on allergy-friendly products, and all its candies are free of the top nine allergens. Most are also vegan, as well as free of gluten, GMOs, and artificial colourings.

The brand plans to launch another new candy variety, Ultimate, over the summer. The line will feature the products Anti-oxidant Organic Pops, Elderberry Organic Pops, and Organic Ginger Lemon Chews.

The market for vegan confectionery

A report published at the beginning of the year found that the worldwide vegan chocolate confectionery market would be worth $1 billion by 2027, growing with a CAGR of 12.3%. Another market report issued last week predicted even more rapid growth, adding that market players were increasingly exploring new plant-based ingredients.

“At YumEarth, we’re always innovating to create allergy-friendly twists on classic and beloved candies,” said Sasha Auguste, Head of Marketing at YumEarth. “Chocolate bites are a candy loved, and nostalgic, for many, so it was only natural for this to be our next iteration. We hope our Choco Yums help make life’s moments a little sweeter, simpler, and filled with joy. Most importantly, Choco Yums are a treat you can feel good safely sharing with friends and family.”