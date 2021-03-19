Telepizza Analyses the Success of the First Month of its Vegan Pizzas in Spain

Telepizza, a mainstream pizza delivery service similar to Dominos which operates throughout Spain, has analysed the sales of its first vegan line ‘Las Veguis’ in the first month since its launch.

According to the chain, the greatest success of this line of vegetable-based pizzas has been seen in autonomous communities such as the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, the Community of Madrid, Galicia and the Community of Valencia. Here, orders for “Las Veguis” have accounted for between 6% and 9% of sales in its first month of operation.

According to data from ProVeg, the areas where there are large cities and where the population under the age of 44 is most representative are where the trend towards vegan and vegetarian food is most concentrated. Meanwhile, 7.8% of the population over the age of 18, and one in ten women, is veggie in Spain, according to a study “The Green Revolution” by Latern.

The Balearic and Canary Islands, where orders for vegan pizzas accounted for 9.04% and 8.45% respectively, were the most successful areas for these products. In these areas, the German and British population has a greater weight than on the mainland. This is significant, as both countries are characterised by a strong development of the veggie trend.

Telepizza’s new vegan line consists of vegetable nuggets and three varieties of 100% vegetable pizzas: Telepizza Montaña Vegui, Telepizza Barbacoa Vegui and Telepizza Campesina Vegui. The products are delivered with their own packaging and a safety seal to avoid cross-contamination between vegetable and meat foods.

