Tesco Launches Extensive Vegan Christmas Range Featuring Roasts, Desserts & More

UK supermarket chain Tesco has revealed its vegan Christmas range for 2023, featuring a selection of mains, desserts, and party food. The range includes:

Mains

No-Turkey Crown — Tesco is offering two plant-based turkey-style roasts this year, under the Plant Chef and Wicked Kitchen brands respectively. The Plant Chef option features herb stuffing, while the Wicked Kitchen roast comes topped with a garlic melt.

Seasonal Seeded Roasts with Port Gravy — A new take on the traditional nut roast, featuring chestnuts, mushrooms, lentils, and kale.

Mushroom & Chestnut Festive Wreath — A wreath-shaped dish made from mushrooms, chestnuts, and brown rice, decorated with cranberries and sunflower seeds.

Butternut Wellington — Consists of a pea protein-based centre surrounded by roasted butternut squash and a mushroom & herb duxelles.

Roasted Vegetable Parcels — Mushrooms, chestnuts, carrots, parsnips, and kale encased in flaky pastry.

Party food

Laksa Inspired Aromatic Cones — Vegetables with lemongrass and coconut, wrapped in pastry cones.

Mini Mediterranean Inspired Vegetable Lattices — Small Mediterranean-flavoured pastries with peppers and tomatoes.

Savoury Roll Selection — Pastry rolls with a variety of fillings, including Pink Lady apple, chestnut & cranberry, and apricot, sage & onion.

Kimchi Vegetable Crystal Rolls — Vegetables and gochujang wrapped in crispy pastry.

Battered Bangers with Chip Shop Style Curry Sauce — Battered pea protein-based sausages with curry dipping sauce.

Mini Katsu Inspired Bao Buns — Japanese-inspired buns containing mini soy-based burgers and katsu sauce.

Paella Inspired Arancini Bites — Balls of deep-fried jackfruit, vegetables, and rice.

Desserts

Free From Christmas Pudding — A traditional-style fruit-based pudding free of wheat, dairy, and eggs.

Wicked Kitchen Spiced Rum Christmas Pudding — A single-serving Christmas pudding with fruit, almonds, spices, and rum.

Tesco Finest Free From Honeycomb Bauble — Belgian dark chocolate tiffin with gluten-free shortbread and honeycomb pieces.

Mince pies — Tesco's Plant Chef and Free From mince pies are both suitable for vegans, with the latter also gluten-free.

Tesco Finest Stem Ginger Tiffin Cracker — Shaped like a Christmas cracker, this dessert features Belgian dark chocolate tiffin with ginger biscuit pieces and sweetened stem ginger.

Some of the new Christmas options are already available at Tesco stores nationwide, while others will roll out in the coming weeks.