The Very Good Butchers Announces Grand Opening of Butcher Shop in Victoria, Canada

The Very Good Butchers, the leading brand of The Very Good Food Company, announces the opening of a new retail location in downtown Victoria, which will offer brunch, lunch, dinner, bar, and bakery menus. The new location is set to open on 6th October.

In addition to its famous vegan meats, the range of specialty dishes created by Co-founder James Davison will include vegan fish and chips, toad in a hole, several charcuterie board styles, delicious bakery options, and a bar menu with beer and wine. The company’s full product portfolio will also be available from the deli counter, including its newest gluten-free Butcher’s Select line, such as MMM…Meatballs, Flippin’ Good Burger, Cajun Sausage, Bratwurst Sausage and Breakfast Sausage.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our Butcher Shop and offer a new restaurant and retail outlet,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. “Our goal has always been to make plant-based eating as easy and accessible as possible, and we realized the need for a sit-down restaurant with delicious vegan dishes. As more and more people are turning to plant-based foods, we’re excited to continue growing and opening more Butcher Shops and restaurants across North America. With our outdoor patio and the ability to serve an extended beverage menu including beer and wine, we’re hopeful our new Butcher Shop will become a local favorite.”

