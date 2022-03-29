Two years after dropping Beyond Meat from all locations, Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has added plant-based meat back to its menu.

The New Harvest Breakfast Sandwich and Harvest Breakfast Wrap both feature Impossible Sausage patties served with non-vegan eggs and cheese. The chain created the sandwiches, it says, to offer guests a plant-based alternative to meat that doesn’t compromise on flavor and deliciousness.

The new items mark an unexpected reversal for the brand, which infamously removed Beyond Meat’s sausage from all of its breakfast offerings in 2020, following what it says was lackluster demand.

Vegan sausage: A timeline

Beyond Meat and Tim Hortons first collaborated on breakfast sausage in May 2019, where initial testing success led to a national rollout in Canada that summer. But several months in, the chain began pulling Beyond Sausage from most of its 4,000+ locations, scaling back availability to select locations in Ontario and British Columbia. By January 2020, it had removed Beyond Meat from all of its remaining store menus.

Following that event, Tim Hortons’s plant-based menu options were considerably limited. In December 2021, the brand announced a new partnership with Chobani to launch oat milk at all locations for the first time.

According to a spokesperson, the coffee chain is bringing back vegan breakfast sausage due to popular demand. Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons, said: “The plant-based Impossible Sausage is another craveable option for all our guests – but we’re really happy to be meeting a need for those who had been asking for a plant-based alternative in their Tims breakfast sandwiches and wraps.”