Trendy Californian Brand Nutpods Launches Zero Sugar Barista Oat Line

Popular vegan creamer brand nutpods has just introduced a new line of zero sugar barista oat milks that are tailor-made for espresso drinks.

The California-based brand, born from a Kickstarter campaign, was founded by Madeline Haydon in 2013 and has benefited from its ambassador and influencer marketing programs, as well as help from niche bloggers.

The new collection “will satisfy nutpods fans’ desires for an easy to foam and froth oat milk designed to create barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home but without the high levels of sugar often found in oat milk,” says the brand. Original and Cinnamon Dolce flavored Barista oat milks in 32oz cartons are now available at Sprouts and Fresh Thyme.

“Our zero-sugar brand has always been about giving the consumer choice in creating their own perfect cup of coffee. From our unsweetened line to our allergen-friendly oat line and our new naturally sweetened creamer line, we have created delicious options for all types of coffee drinkers,” said Haydon.

“More recently, when we saw at-home coffee consumption surge, we realized we needed to create a product specifically for espresso drinks for the at-home barista,” she continues. “I’m thrilled to launch the first zero-sugar Barista oat milk. It has all of the great qualities of our oat line, without the sugar that is found in other oat milks, and continues our legacy of rich & creamy zero sugar products for consumers searching for healthier options.”

Today, nutpods products are available in over 15,000 retail stores across the US and have over 10,000 5 star reviews on Amazon. The new line is also ready for order on Amazon.com.