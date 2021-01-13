UK Consumers: Decide Which of Tesco’s Vegan Cakes and Pastries Will Stay After Veganuary

This Veganuary, Tesco has launched a large range of vegan bakery items including Blueberry Muffins, Jam Donuts, Cinnamon Scrolls, and Cookies. The products are on shelves on a trial basis for six weeks and products which are most in-demand will become permanent Tesco items.



The nation’s favourite vegan chef Derek Sarno has sent us the details about the new range of completely animal-free cakes and pastries, now available in 500 Tesco stores across the UK. “Available through January for a limited time, depending on demand they could stay year-round. It’s up to you. Thanks for choosing the plant-based option wherever you are,” says Chef Derek.

You know what to do.

Jam Doughnuts Soft, squishy doughnut, sugar dusted, stuffed with Apple-Raspberry jam 4 Double Trouble Chocolate Cookies Chocolate sugar cookies with chocolate pieces in case you needed even more chocolate. 2 Really Wild Blueberry Muffins Wicked wild blueberries and cake batter, baked moist with a light sugar topping 4 Oat Wheel Raisin Cookies Semi sweet, round, & chewy oatmeal cookie dough with plump Chilean Flame raisins 2 Super Cinnamon Scrolls Cinnamon and sugar dusted rolled sweet dough scrolls with icing drizzle 2 For The Love of Chocolate Muffins Super moist, chocolatey muffins with a rich chocolatey crumble topping

Speaking previously with vegconomist, Chef Derek said: “Food without animals is not a fad or a trend! Helping people to choose plant-based, making it easier and hassle-free is the key. There is no question that eating animals is not the best choice for so many reasons. The industry is evolving and changing and it’s amazing to be a part of that.”

