UK: Waitrose Lists its First Ever Vegan Marshmallow

Free From Fellows has secured a listing in Waitrose for their vegan marshmallows. Both the vanilla and strawberry vegan marshmallows are launching at the beginning of March in 150 Waitrose stores, marking the first time the high-end UK supermarket has listed a vegan-friendly marshmallow product.

As well as being gelatine free, the marshmallows are also free from the top 14 allergens making them suitable for all consumers regardless of diet or food sensitivies. Lisa Gawthorne, Director Bravura Foods which owns Free From Fellows, comments “We are so pleased that Waitrose consumers will be able to get their hands on the first gelatine free, totally vegan and allergy-friendly marshmallow in Waitrose”.

Karl Morris, Director Bravura Foods adds “We have an exciting year of marketing and NPD ahead for this brand as it continues to go from strength to strength in the market satisfying the needs of so many and is super versatile too.”

Bravura Foods has been innovating in vegan food and drink products for over 10 years with a strong focus on vegan confectionery. The business is owned and run by Karl Morris and Vegan Athlete Lisa Gawthorne. The Free From Fellows vegan confectionery brand was launched in 2017 and has ten products in the range including a range of sugar-free gummy and hard-boiled products.

The vanilla and strawberry mallows are both available in 105g bags for an RRP of £1.50.