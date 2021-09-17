“UK’s First Vegan Supermarket” Celebrates Five Years in Business and Half a Million Products Sold

South London’s GreenBay, which claims to be the first brick-and-mortar vegan supermarket in the UK, is celebrating its fifth year. Since its launch, it has served 50,000 customers and sold over 500,000 products.

The supermarket’s founders, Paula Alcalde and Anderson Caicedo, moved to the UK in 2007 from Spain and Colombia respectively. When they first arrived in the UK, neither could even speak English.

GreenBay now employs ten staff members and stocks 1,200 products, including vegan salmon and New Roots’ dairy-free cheese. The self-funded company is also in the process of developing an own-brand range of plant-based foods. Its products are available across the UK via its website.

Earlier this year, GreenBay won the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award for its outstanding customer service, and due to its loyal customer base it has easily survived the pandemic. Now that restrictions have eased, vegans from all over the UK have travelled to London to visit the store.

“I’ve been honoured to help small businesses to introduce their innovative products to the market through GreenBay,” said co-founder Anderson Caicedo. “It’s been rewarding and I feel so proud to be a leader in a company that cares about the customers, suppliers and its employees. As a result, we have developed strong relationships with our suppliers, our employee turnover rate is very low and our customers feel valued.”

Share article: share

share

share

email