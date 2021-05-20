UK’s Largest Confectionery Wholesaler Adds New Vegan Sweets Due to “Exponential” Market Growth

Hancocks, the leading confectionery wholesaler in the UK, has expanded its vegan product range with several new options. It now offers vegan sweets from brands such as Bubs, Kingsway, and Swizzels.

Hancocks said the country’s vegan market was growing at an “exponential rate”, and there was increasing demand for products free of animal ingredients such as gelatine and dairy.

The wholesaler has introduced foam skulls and sweets from Swedish confectionery company Bubs, as well as fizzy dummies by Kingsway and a Football Fever Share Bag by Swizzels. It has also added handmade fudge boxes by Mrs Tilly’s, in the flavours Original Vegan Fudge, Sea Salt Vegan Fudge, and Belgian Chocolate Vegan Fudge.

Hancocks previously added 300 new lines of vegan sweets to its range back in January due to rising demand. Brands such as LoveRaw, MooFree, and Booja Booja were included.

“It’s estimated that the number of vegans in the UK has quadrupled in the last five years, so these are customers that retailers are definitely going to need to cater for, if they don’t already,” said Chris Smith, Marketing Communications Manager at Hancocks. “Many of the country’s confectionery favourites are already dairy and gelatine free, but for others, recipes will have to be tweaked slightly to accommodate this dietary requirement. The new products cover all buying occasions from sharing to gifting, and the most important thing to note is that these new treats don’t compromise on flavour.”

Share article: share

share

share

email