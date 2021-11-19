UK’s Vegan Chocolate Brand NOMO Announced as Multiple Winner at Free-From Christmas Awards

Kinnerton Confectionery’s free from brand NOMO has won multiple awards for its Christmas range at this year’s Free From Christmas awards. The awards took place this week to recognise and celebrate seasonal free from products in the UK.

Kinnerton is known as a British pioneer in the free-from segment, being one of the first companies in the UK to invest in a dedicated nut-free chocolate factory back in 1999. Since launching in 2019, Kinnerton’s brand NOMO has evolved into a recognised player in the confectionery industry. Considered UK’s number one vegan and free from brand, NOMO claims that its products are purchased twice as often as its competitors.

At this year’s Free From Christmas Awards, where all products were blind-tasted by a specialist judging panel featuring well-known figures in the food and allergy worlds, NOMO has won three awards: Best Large Independent Brand, a gold award for NOMO’s cookie dough reindeer, and a silver award for its advent calendar.

NOMO’s cookie dough reindeer is the newest addition to the NOMO range, featuring creamy choc and a filling made of cookie dough. With cookie dough being a mainstream flavour that vegans and allergy-sufferers will be familiar with in mainstream confectionery, NOMO’s cookie dough reindeer is aimed at free from and vegan Christmas fans who til now were not able to enjoy this treat. Additionally, NOMO’s classic advent has made its return to shelves once again this year. The vegan and free-from advent calendar is priced at £5.

Speaking to NOMO’s Christmas awards success, Jacqueline Tyrrell, Brand Manager of NOMO said: “Achieving these awards is a real honour for NOMO. Our products are years in the making, with multiple recipe variations and trials to bring a product to market and make it a success. Being recognised and rewarded by the industry is a really proud moment for us.”

Share article: share

share

share

email