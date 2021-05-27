Unilever Partners With ENOUGH to Provide Zero Waste Mycoprotein for The Vegetarian Butcher

Unilever has announced that it will partner with food-tech company ENOUGH (formerly 3F BIO) to bring new plant-based meat products to market through its brand The Vegetarian Butcher, suppliers of plant-based products to Burger King.

Unilever also commented to vegconomist that, in addition to plant-based meat innovation, the company is also working to further develop its plant-based ice cream and mayonnaise portfolio.

ENOUGH’s technology uses a unique zero-waste fermentation process to grow a high-quality protein. Natural fungi are fed with renewable feedstock, such as wheat and corn. This produces ABUNDA® mycoprotein, a complete food ingredient containing all essential amino acids as well as being high in dietary fibre.

Unilever subsidiary The Vegetarian Butcher was chosen as the supplier of Burger King’s Plant-Based Whopper across Europe, China, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Africa, Burger King’s Plant-Based Nuggets across Europe, and the newly launched Vegan Royale in the UK and Netherlands. The Dutch producer grew over 70% in 2020 and is available in 45 countries across four continents.

Carla Hilhorst, EVP of R&D for Foods & Refreshment at Unilever, said: “Plant-based foods is one of Unilever’s fastest growing segments and we’re delighted to partner with ENOUGH to develop more sustainable protein products that are delicious, nutritious, and a force for good. We’re excited by the potential that this technology has for future innovations across our portfolio, and we can’t wait to launch more plant-based foods that help people cut down on meat, without compromising on taste.”

Andrew Beasley, Commercial Director of ENOUGH said: “Producing vast quantities of healthy and sustainable protein is one of the most urgent global priorities. There’s a rapid transition in the food 1 Food for Thought: The Protein Transformation (2021), Boston Consulting Group and Blue Horizon Corporation industry and we are excited with this collaboration with Unilever and The Vegetarian Butcher, which truly supports our aim to create impact and scale.”

Share article: share

share

share

email