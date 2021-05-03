Upton’s Naturals Partners With Dot Foods to Distribute Meat Alternatives Across the US

Chicago alt-meat brand Upton’s Naturals has entered into a partnership with the US’s largest food industry redistributor Dot Foods to make its products available across the country. Through the partnership, Dot Foods will provide a range of Upton’s products, including chickenless patties and strips, seitan, jackfruit, and a banana-blossom-based fish substitute, to distributors, restaurants, and foodservice customers.

Dot Foods has previously partnered with Lightlife and Field Roast, as well as collaborating with The Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) to increase consumer access to plant-based foods.

Upton’s Naturals products are already available at over 5000 retail stores and several restaurants across the US. Last month, the company collaborated with beef restaurant chain Buona to launch a Plant-Based Italian Beefless Sandwich, which was so popular that it sold out in many locations within 24 hours.

In February, Upton’s Naturals vice president Nicole Sopko was elected president of the board of directors at the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA). The company also recently joined with the PBFA to protest unfair food labelling lawsuits brought against alt-meat companies. In a recent interview with vegconomist, Sopko said the PBFA was “fighting for a fair and competitive regulatory environment” for plant-based foods.

Upton’s is also continuing to launch new products. Last winter, it introduced a range of meaty plant-based soups made with seitan, available in the flavours Chick & Noodle, Chick Tortilla, and Italian Wedding.

“We’re proud of the impact we’ve made by selling our products in retail stores and know that we have just scratched the surface of what we can do with restaurant and foodservice customers,” said Upton’s Naturals’ founder Dan Staackmann. “We are excited and ready to reach more people willing to embrace a plant-based diet through this partnership with Dot Foods.”

Share article: share

share

share

email